    Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Being Careful' Pursuing Rockets Star

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) loses the ball in front of New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, left, and forward Kevin Knox II, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks are doing their due diligence when it comes to the trade demands by Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. They just aren't convinced a deal is in the team's best interest yet. 

    The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Westbrook has New York on a "short-list" of trade destinations he would accept, but SNY's Ian Begley noted the Knicks are "being careful in terms of what they would give up."

    New York has plenty of desirable assets in hand, including seven first-round draft picks over the next four drafts with the No. 8 and No. 27 picks in 2020. It also boasts young—albeit unproven—talent with guard RJ Barrett and center Mitchell Robinson. 

    Any combination of those could be enough to bring Westbrook to the Knicks. 

    But it could also help the franchise land Chris Paul. Or it could be used to trade up for a top-three pick in 2020. All are within reason and provide plausible moves for first-year president Leon Rose. 

    As far as rebuilding the franchise goes, there's plenty to be said over adding a 31-year-old like Westbrook who demands the ball as much as any player in the league. That he's owed more than $40 million in each of the next three seasons only makes any type of acquisition more of a risk. 

    While new head coach Tom Thibodeau has shown previous success with a generational point guard in Derrick Rose, it's worth wondering how Westbrook's style of play would impact the development of the rest of a roster expected to feature plenty of turnover in coming years. 

    That doesn't make this a bad position for Rose or Thibodeau at the moment. The Knicks haven't been able to consider this many options for quite some time.

    Which only adds to the importance of getting the move right.  

     

