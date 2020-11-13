Mariners' Kyle Lewis Discusses ROY Award, Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro in B/R AMA

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners center fielder and American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis took part in a B/R AMA on Friday and answered questions ranging from his reaction to winning the ROY award to comments on how Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki have helped his career.

You can find the questions and answers below.

@BayLegend: What was your reaction to winning Rookie of the Year?

Like a kid in a candy store. Felt like the first day of school or something—had my college friends, a childhood coach, and some older friends too from elementary school.

@BillsCavs4L: Did you have a welcome to the league moment?

My first game the first ball they hit to me I dove and whiffed it completely and gave up a triple. Fans were booing me. Then I went deep in the fifth inning. It was a rollercoaster of a day.

@ediam18: Who's the best pitcher you faced and best hitter you played against this season?

That's a tough one. Clayton Kershaw was an honor to face and Albert Pujols is a legend and hit a homer against us. You don't want to root for the other team, but that was an honor to watch.

@jtorres38: Any predictions on when the Mariners break the playoff drought?

My bold prediction is next year we make the playoffs. We've said that every year for the last 20 years so we'll hang our hat on next year.

@yankeek: Who was your role model growing up?

My parents and any athletic outfielder was my role model. I switched every year. Griffey, Carlos Gonzalez, Adam Jones, Matt Kemp.

@DekeGeke: What is your advice for young sluggers?

Swing as hard as you can, work on being explosive and athletic and you have a good chance to figure out the rest on the back end.

@IsaakHammersborg: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

CFA any day of the week.

@EMONEY69: How has Griffey been an influence to you?

Griffey's been a mentor to me since I got drafted to Seattle, we talk every year. Definitely a big motivation, somebody I've looked up to. Always has a listening ear and some advice. He's been helpful in every way that he can be. His main advice is to stay locked in. Don't ever take your foot off the gas. No matter how good it's going or how bad it's going, you gotta stay locked in and keep your foot on the gas. The moment you think it's coming easy to you is when it will humble you, and that's what he's always said.

@caidenbell26: How does it feel being the first Mariner since Ichiro to win ROY?

Man it feels special, there's nothing like that. Nothing I could have dreamed of or compared that to. I definitely know now it creates big shoes to fill heading into next year. I've been able to interact with Ichiro and he helped me out in the outfield. It's a surreal feeling being around him.

@FoldforFields: Who was your celebrity crush growing up?

Aye when I was really young it would have been Lauren London, Christina Milian, Jessica Alba, I had a few.

@brobinson44: Do you have a big sneaker collection or are you not much of a sneaker guy?

I have a huge sneaker showcase room in my house. I got all the Jordans. Every person that comes over I make sure we stop and take a tour of the Jordans for 30 minutes. It's a little walk through the history books.

@yankeek: If you could play with any player from the past, who would it be?

Griffey just because I want to see what a person of that star power does to a city.

@smonahan: How different was it playing without fans this year?

Bizarre. Once the game started it was kinda normal. The whole setup was bizarre though for sure.

@THChawks: What are your top three goals for next season?

Playoffs at the top. Me personally, cut down strikeouts, and stay healthy all year.

@donirosenfeld93: What was the biggest adjustment to the MLB for you?

I think the mental side of being able to handle expectations, media, playing against legends and stars you looked up to. How do you bring it back to your skillset and what works for you.

@yankeek: What were your emotions when you made that leaping catch?

Blacked out man. In shock. Adrenaline just took over and I didn't have time to even think about it.

Rapid Fire Questions

Favorite play ever?

My first career home run off Trevor Bauer.

Favorite food?

Crab legs.

Favorite movie ever?

Shooter. Mark Wahlberg.

Favorite TV show ever?

Suits.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Flu Game 12s.