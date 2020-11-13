Top Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Yankees' Gary Sanchez Amid Rumors

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly ready to move on from Gary Sanchez.

The 27-year-old emerged as their everyday catcher in a breakout 2016 season that saw him finish second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. He was subsequently an All-Star and 30-homer slugger in 2017 and 2019, yet he's fresh off a brutal 2020 campaign that ended with him riding the pine in October.

According to Dan Martin, Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees are willing to listen to offers for Sanchez this winter. If so, the only questions are which teams might be interested and what the Yankees might extract from them.

With the first step being an honest discussion of Sanchez's trade value, let's take a whack at answering both of those questions with a look at six hypothetical trades.