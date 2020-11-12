    Colts' Philip Rivers Passes Dan Marino for 5th in Career Passing Yards

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Philip Rivers' first completion on Thursday night moved him past Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's all-time career passing yards list.  

    The Indianapolis Colts quarterback surpassed 61,361 passing yards with an 11-yard completion to Jonathan Taylor on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Colts’ Coordinators Make ‘Young Coaches to Watch’ List

      Colts’ Coordinators Make ‘Young Coaches to Watch’ List
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Colts’ Coordinators Make ‘Young Coaches to Watch’ List

      Stampede Blue
      via Stampede Blue

      Trends and Stats to Bet Colts-Titans

      (FanDuel)

      Trends and Stats to Bet Colts-Titans
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Trends and Stats to Bet Colts-Titans

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Colts Call Up Cassius Marsh for Thursday Night’s Game

      Colts Call Up Cassius Marsh for Thursday Night’s Game
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Colts Call Up Cassius Marsh for Thursday Night’s Game

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Titans WR Depth Chart: Outlook for tonight’s game vs. Colts

      Titans WR Depth Chart: Outlook for tonight’s game vs. Colts
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Titans WR Depth Chart: Outlook for tonight’s game vs. Colts

      Tommy Garrett
      via Pro Football Network