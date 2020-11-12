Colts' Philip Rivers Passes Dan Marino for 5th in Career Passing Yards

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Philip Rivers' first completion on Thursday night moved him past Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's all-time career passing yards list.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback surpassed 61,361 passing yards with an 11-yard completion to Jonathan Taylor on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.