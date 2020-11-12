LaMelo Ball Rumors: Warriors, Hornets, Pistons Attend Workout Ahead of NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

With under a week to go until Wednesday's NBA draft, LaMelo Ball worked out for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons in Southern California on Thursday, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Ball is projected by Givony as the top pick, so it makes sense that Golden State and Charlotte are doing their due diligence in case he falls to them at Nos. 2 or 3. The Pistons don't select until No. 7, but Givony added that their attendance at Ball's workout "may be an indication they feel they have the assets to trade up on draft night."

Ball, who spent last season with Australian club Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League, also held a workout on Wednesday in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the top pick in the draft.

He previously interviewed with the teams that hold the first three selections in addition to the Chicago Bulls, who will select at No. 4, though Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported at the end of October that Ball was not impressing teams in his predraft conversations.

According to Givony, Ball submitted for a medical exam that will be sent to each team ahead of Wednesday.

Joining Ball at the top of team's draft boards are Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. According to Givony, Edwards worked out for the teams that will select with the top three picks, but the Timberwolves have "thus far received a cold shoulder from Wiseman."

Wiseman is more intrigued by his options for "long-term growth" with Golden State and Charlotte than what may exist in Minnesota, where Karl-Anthony Towns serves as the team's big man. But Givony reported that he remains a possible selection since the Timberwolves may draft him and trade him in the same night.