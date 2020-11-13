    Damian Lillard to Perform at 2KFest; Zion Among NBA 2K Cover Stars Set to Appear

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 13, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be among those taking part in the first-ever 2KFest, which will feature a "global celebration of music, basketball, gaming and culture," per a press release. 

    Lillard, who also raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., will be performing during the 24-hour event, which will begin on Friday, November 20 at 3 a.m. ET. Fans can keep up with the action via Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and the hashtag #2KFest as well.

    More details can be found at NBA.2K.com/2KFest. Exclusive content previews and a sneak peek at 2K giveaways occurring during the event will also drop on the site.

    Sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will host the event, which will feature numerous NBA and WNBA All-Stars and legends, musicians and influencers.

    The list of stars set to appear includes Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Sparks forward and Turner Sports NBA analyst Candace Parker, ex-NBA legend and Turner Sports NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal and ex-NBA superstar Vince Carter, among others.

    Quavo, Saweetie, 88rising and Aitch will be among the artists performing at the event, which will occur just over one week after NBA2K21 was released for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

    The original NBA2K was released in November 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast. The franchise has been wildly popular ever since.

    Lillard, Williamson and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant grace this year's covers.

