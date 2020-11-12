Ivy League Cancels All 2020-21 Winter Sports Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Ivy League Cancels All 2020-21 Winter Sports Due to COVID-19 PandemicNovember 12, 2020
Jessica Hill/Associated Press
The Ivy League is set to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Thursday evening.
League presidents held their vote earlier this week and began informing member schools on Thursday, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
The conference counts men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's squash, men's and women's swimming and diving, wrestling and men's and women's indoor track and field among its winter sports impacted.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
