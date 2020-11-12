    Ivy League Cancels All 2020-21 Winter Sports Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 12, 2020

    FILE - In this March 17, 2019, file photo, Yale players pose for a photograph with the championship trophy after defeating Harvard in an NCAA college basketball game for the Ivy League championship at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The Ivy League on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    The Ivy League is set to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Thursday evening.  

    League presidents held their vote earlier this week and began informing member schools on Thursday, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. 

    The conference counts men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's squash, men's and women's swimming and diving, wrestling and men's and women's indoor track and field among its winter sports impacted. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bold Switch to Tua Is Dolphins' Latest Shrewd Move

      With Tagovailoa at the helm, Miami has a shot to turn around this 'tank' in record time 👉

      Bold Switch to Tua Is Dolphins' Latest Shrewd Move
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Bold Switch to Tua Is Dolphins' Latest Shrewd Move

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      The PG Flying Up NBA Draft Boards

      Bama’s Kira Lewis Jr. tells B/R he's spoken to 25 teams. How he could be a top-five player in this draft when we look back in five years ➡️

      The PG Flying Up NBA Draft Boards
      Featured logo
      Featured

      The PG Flying Up NBA Draft Boards

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta

      Cam Champ is only the fifth Black player at the Masters. How he’s fighting for change while chasing a green jacket ➡️

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta
      Featured logo
      Featured

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta

      Farrell Evans
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      The draft could be a trade frenzy. We include three deals that could shake up the lottery ⬇️

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report