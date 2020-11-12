Ivy League Cancels All 2020-21 Winter Sports Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Ivy League is set to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Thursday evening.

League presidents held their vote earlier this week and began informing member schools on Thursday, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The conference counts men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's squash, men's and women's swimming and diving, wrestling and men's and women's indoor track and field among its winter sports impacted.

