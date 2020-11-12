    Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Linked to Pacers Center

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 12, 2020

    Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) makes his way down the court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Victor Oladipo may not be the only member of the Indiana Pacers on the trading block. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, center Myles Turner has received interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics:

    Turner, 24, is under contract until 2023 and set to earn $18 million each of the next three seasons. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 draft averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 34.4 percent shooting from three-point range in 2019-20.  

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Pacers Have Discussed Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner In Multi-Team Trades

      Pacers Have Discussed Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner In Multi-Team Trades
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pacers Have Discussed Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner In Multi-Team Trades

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Mavericks Have Trade Interest In Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zach LaVine

      Mavericks Have Trade Interest In Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zach LaVine
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Mavericks Have Trade Interest In Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zach LaVine

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Pacers’ Victor Oladipo reportedly asked opponents: Can I come play with y’all?

      Pacers’ Victor Oladipo reportedly asked opponents: Can I come play with y’all?
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Pacers’ Victor Oladipo reportedly asked opponents: Can I come play with y’all?

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔

      Houston may want to stop trying to find a star to play alongside Harden. @highkin explains why ⬇️

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Harden Better Without Russ? 🤔

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report