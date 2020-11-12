Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Linked to Pacers Center

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo may not be the only member of the Indiana Pacers on the trading block. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, center Myles Turner has received interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics:

Turner, 24, is under contract until 2023 and set to earn $18 million each of the next three seasons. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 draft averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 34.4 percent shooting from three-point range in 2019-20.

