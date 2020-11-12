Masters Cut Line 2020: Latest Projections After Thursday's Leaderboard Analysis

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The projected cut line at The Masters is teetering around even-par.

When the second round is completed, the top 50 players and ties will make it to the third round. At the moment, the players at even-par are locked in a tie for 51st.

With the schedule pushed back due to a Thursday morning rain delay, some players may have to return to Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday morning to see if they will make or miss the cut.

Ian Poulter and Gary Woodland are some of the golfers that could be faced with coming back on Saturday from the Friday afternoon groups to fight for their places. To avoid any late drama, they could put together strong second round showings to move away from the projected cut line.

Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson are part of the collection of players that will be tasked with finishing the first round and then turning around to finish the second round on Friday. The first round is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

The full Masters leaderboard can be viewed here on the tournament's official website.

Cut Line Projections

Ian Poulter Fights To Survive Cut

Poulter has failed to advance to the weekend once in 12 Masters appearances.

Typically, the Englishman surges up the leaderboard on Thursday to keep himself away from the cut line.

In 2016, he carded an opening-round 69 and followed that up with a nine-stroke drop in the second round. A year ago, he dropped three shots after a first-round 68.

If Poulter flips around the form from previous years, he could charge away from even par.

At the PGA Championship, which is the only major he made the cut at since Augusta last year, Poulter picked up five shots thanks to a second-round 68. Poulter went on to finish the tournament with two rounds in the 60s to finish in a tie for 22nd.

If he banks off that experience and his familiarity with the course at Augusta, he could make a move on Friday and be in position to move further up the leaderboard on Saturday.

Bubba Watson Uses Late Birdie To Move Up On Friday

Watson's final completed hole on Thursday could be important for his Friday performance.

The two-time Masters champion birdied the par-five second hole to move up to one-over, which is two shots away from the current projected cut line.

In the last two years, the southpaw has achieved some success on Friday at Augusta. He carded back-to-back 72s in 2019 and started a run of three rounds in the 60s in the 2018 second round.

In his last three tournaments, Watson's second-round scores have been some of his best, including a 63 on the second day of the Zozo Championship.

If he gains confidence from the birdie at No. 2, finishes the front nine strong and then uses that as a catalyst for the second round, Watson could join Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Adam Scott in the group of past Masters champions to play in the final two rounds.

