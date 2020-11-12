    Michael Jordan's Jersey from Final NBA Game Expected to Auction for Over $500K

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan has words with a referee after fouling out of the game during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday night, Feb. 12, 2003, in Los Angeles. This was the first time since the 1991-92 season that Jordan has fouled out. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

    Anyone with an extra $500,000 burning a hole in their pocket could potentially own the jersey from Michael Jordan's final NBA game. 

    Per TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions is going to list Jordan's Washington Wizards uniform from April 16, 2003, and it expects the jersey to sell for "over $500,000." 

    Goldin Auctions' website notes the Jordan items will be listed for public bidding starting on Nov. 23. They come from George Koehler's collection. 

    Koehler was featured on The Last Dance documentary that aired on ESPN earlier this year. He was described as Jordan's "personal assistant and best friend." The two met in 1984 when Koehler, who had a limousine business at the time, picked up Jordan at Chicago's O'Hare airport when his client no-showed. 

    TMZ noted Jordan wore the jersey being auctioned off for the final 14 road games of his career. His Airness had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in Washington's 107-87 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in his last game. 

