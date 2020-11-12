Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 76ers Have Had 'Cursory Conversations' on Thunder Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have engaged in conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a trade involving Chris Paul, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

On his podcast (around 26:45), Windhorst said that there have been "cursory conversations" between the two teams but he doesn't "get the impression there's any traction there."

Paul, who earned second-team All-NBA honors after he averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists for the Thunder this season, is owed $85.5 million over the next two years of his contract. 2019-20 was his only season in Oklahoma City after he was moved there in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, but the Thunder liked what they saw from the nine-time All-NBA point guard. According to Windhorst and ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Thunder are still "interested" in keeping the 35-year-old around.

Windhorst added on the podcast that the team will let him "be involved in his own trade," and that Paul is interested in heading out west to join Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, who went undefeated in bubble play-in games and just missed qualifying for the postseason. In addition to a sparkling new practice facility and arena renovations, Windhorst noted that Paul could be influenced by the proximity to Los Angeles, where his family lives, and is enticed by a reunion with Phoenix coach Monty Williams, who led New Orleans when Paul played his last season there in 2010-11.

"I do get the impression that Chris Paul is interested ... if he can't play for a championship contender, which the Suns are not, I think he's interested in playing closer to home in L.A," Windhorst said.

In addition to Philadelphia and Phoenix, Windhorst said that the New York Knicks are also interested in exploring the possibility of acquiring Paul this offseason.