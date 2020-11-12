    Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 76ers Have Had 'Cursory Conversations' on Thunder Star

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 12, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have engaged in conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a trade involving Chris Paul, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

    On his podcast (around 26:45), Windhorst said that there have been "cursory conversations" between the two teams but he doesn't "get the impression there's any traction there."  

    Paul, who earned second-team All-NBA honors after he averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists for the Thunder this season, is owed $85.5 million over the next two years of his contract. 2019-20 was his only season in Oklahoma City after he was moved there in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, but the Thunder liked what they saw from the nine-time All-NBA point guard. According to Windhorst and ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Thunder are still "interested" in keeping the 35-year-old around. 

    Windhorst added on the podcast that the team will let him "be involved in his own trade," and that Paul is interested in heading out west to join Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, who went undefeated in bubble play-in games and just missed qualifying for the postseason. In addition to a sparkling new practice facility and arena renovations, Windhorst noted that Paul could be influenced by the proximity to Los Angeles, where his family lives, and is enticed by a reunion with Phoenix coach Monty Williams, who led New Orleans when Paul played his last season there in 2010-11. 

    "I do get the impression that Chris Paul is interested ... if he can't play for a championship contender, which the Suns are not, I think he's interested in playing closer to home in L.A," Windhorst said.

    In addition to Philadelphia and Phoenix, Windhorst said that the New York Knicks are also interested in exploring the possibility of acquiring Paul this offseason. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: 76ers Have Had 'Cursory Conversations' on CP3

      Report: 76ers Have Had 'Cursory Conversations' on CP3
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Report: 76ers Have Had 'Cursory Conversations' on CP3

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Maryland's Jalen Smith Says He Spoke with Sixers, Likes Fit Next to Stars

      Maryland's Jalen Smith Says He Spoke with Sixers, Likes Fit Next to Stars
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Maryland's Jalen Smith Says He Spoke with Sixers, Likes Fit Next to Stars

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Chris Heck Gives Controversial Interview on Uni Watch

      'We actually don’t use the term “Philly,” because we think it’s lazy and undersells the city'

      Chris Heck Gives Controversial Interview on Uni Watch
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Chris Heck Gives Controversial Interview on Uni Watch

      Liberty Ballers
      via Liberty Ballers

      Bucks, 76ers Interested In Trade For Patty Mills

      Bucks, 76ers Interested In Trade For Patty Mills
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Bucks, 76ers Interested In Trade For Patty Mills

      Realgm
      via Realgm