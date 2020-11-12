    Nets Rumors: Joe Harris Likely to Sign New Contract with Brooklyn in Free Agency

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 12, 2020

    Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris is expected to remain with the team rather than go elsewhere in free agency, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

    Harris, who joined the Nets in 2016, is coming off of a two-year, $16 million deal. The 29-year-old, who was a third-round selection by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, had a career season in 2019-20, tallying 30.8 minutes per game while adding 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, career bests in all three categories. 

    After an early career marred by season-ending ankle surgery and a release from the Orlando Magic as soon as they acquired him, Harris emerged as a leader with the Nets—posting a league-best 47.4 shooting percentage from three in 2018-19—since joining the squad after two years with the Cavaliers. 

    Back in February, Harris said he wants to remain with the Nets, and thanks to luxury tax decreases, the Nets—who were on the books for $132 million entering this offseason—may be able to get Harris a deal that he deserves, which Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News estimates could be in the range of $15 million annually. Under the old rules, such a deal would give the Nets a $28.75 million tax increase, which now falls to $20.125 million, according to Winfield.

    Accounting for Harris to appear on the court alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could also impact how the Nets proceed through the remainder of the offseason period, with the NBA draft and free agency officially opening up next week, and in the future, as the Nets will have to entertain the idea of new contracts for Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen following the 2020-21 season. 

