The Street Profits Beat The New Day at WWE Survivor Series 2020

SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits defeated Raw titleholders The New Day in a battle for tag team supremacy at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins combined for a tandem blockbuster on Xavier Woods from the top rope for the victory.

The two teams shook hands after the contest to underline the respect between them.

With champions from Raw and SmackDown facing each other as part of the pay-per-view's "best of the best" theme, fans were treated to a true dream match between the top two teams in the company.

While The New Day and The Street Profits entered Survivor Series without having any real issues with one another, they did have an interaction after the WWE draft when they switched brands.

Both teams were holding titles at that time and were asked to swap them, meaning The New Day went from SmackDown to Raw tag team champions, with The Street Profits going in the opposite direction.

After that, the teams took some shots at each other from afar. On Raw, Kofi Kingston and Woods did their best Street Profits impression, which led to Ford and Dawkins responding on SmackDown.

They joked around with former New Day member Big E, who made it clear to them that he didn't believe they could beat his ex-teammates.

Before getting to the Survivor Series match, however, The New Day had one major hurdle to clear in the form of a Raw Tag Team Championship match against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on the go-home episode of Raw before Survivor Series.

Once they successfully defended the titles, the focus shifted back to Sunday's pay-per-view and the battle to determine the No. 1 tag team in all of WWE.

Going into the match, The New Day had the advantage in terms of longevity and overall accomplishments as 10-time WWE tag team champions, while The Street Profits have had more recent success having held titles since March.

No championships were on the line Sunday, but with The Street Profits beating The New Day, they can definitively say there is no better team in the company.

