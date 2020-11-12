Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors: Bucks Have Offered PG to Several Teams Before Draft

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly been shopping guard Eric Bledsoe in trade talks ahead of next Wednesday's NBA draft.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Bucks have offered Bledsoe to "several" teams, but it's unclear what the level of interest is around the league.

Bledsoe is owed $35 million over the next two seasons and is guaranteed $3.9 million of a $19.4 million salary in 2022-23.

While his performance level has failed to live up to his contract, Bledsoe is still a solid rotation player who could help a playoff team. He finished the 2019-20 regular season with averages of 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from three-point range. Bledsoe's actual defensive performance never quite lived up to his potential, but the Bucks were 3.5 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Milwaukee's second playoff failure in as many years has highlighted the team's need to retool the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, particularly by adding a better lead ball handler. Chris Paul has often been mentioned as a potential target, and the Bucks could use Bledsoe as part of matching salary for the 10-time All-Star.

As a solo piece, Bledsoe probably won't garner much interest on the trade market—at least nothing that would improve the Bucks' chances of making a deep playoff run.