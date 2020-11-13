ESPN College Gameday 2020: Location, TV Schedule and Week 11 Predictions

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

ESPN's College GameDay is known for taking the show on the road to college campuses across the nation. The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped that from happening, even without raucous crowds for the kickoff show.

However, College GameDay isn't going to be on a campus this week. Instead, it's heading to the site of one of the most prestigious events in the sports world. This week, the show is airing live at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN from Augusta National Golf Club during the third day of the 2020 Masters Tournament.

This is the first time that the Masters is taking place during the college football season, as the tournament (which is typically held in April) was postponed to November due to the pandemic. It's also being held without fans in attendance, so there also won't be any there for College GameDay.

While the show will preview Saturday's action, there will be less upcoming top matchups to discuss. That's because there have been five games featuring ranked teams that have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact-tracing protocols.

Here's a look at the revised Top 25 slate for Week 11, along with picks for each game and a preview of the action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Week 11 Top 25 Schedule, Predictions

Friday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Saturday Nov. 14

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, noon ET, ESPN

No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State, noon ET, ABC

No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy, noon ET, ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall, noon ET, CBS Sports Network

Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty, noon ET, ESPNU

South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 20 USC at Arizona, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Arkansas at No. 6 Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 11 Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 19 SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Picks in bold

Week 11 Preview

All 14 teams from the SEC were supposed to be in action this week. Instead, only six will play.

No. 1 Alabama (at LSU), No. 5 Texas A&M (at Tennessee), No. 12 Georgia (at Missouri) and No. 24 Auburn (at Mississippi State) all had its games postponed. The Crimson Tide would have been playing their first game as the No. 1 team in the country this season after taking the top spot following Clemson's loss at Notre Dame last week.

No. 3 Ohio State also won't be in action this week, as its matchup at Maryland was canceled due to the Terrapins having numerous players test positive for COVID-19.

While those changes will prevent three of the top five teams in the country from playing this week, No. 2 Notre Dame will be in action looking to keep its undefeated season going. The Fighting Irish knocked off Clemson last week in one of their biggest wins in recent memory, and now they'll look to keep their potential run to the ACC Championship Game going.

Notre Dame is traveling to take on Boston College, which is 5-3 to begin the season. The Golden Eagles played a close game against Clemson on Oct. 31, losing 34-28, but they're going to face a tough challenge in going up against the Fighting Irish.

"We've got a target on our backs now," Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said, according to Ken Powtak of the Associated Press. "The real challenge now is to keep this football team accelerating."

Clemson, which fell to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll after its first loss, has a bye this week.

One team that is trying to keep its momentum going from last week is No. 6 Florida, which notched a huge win over Georgia in Jacksonville to take control of the SEC East race. If the Gators win out, they'll be headed to the SEC Championship Game, where it would likely face Alabama.

Florida is hosting Arkansas in a matchup it should win. Redshirt senior Kyle Trask will also have a good opportunity to keep strengthening his case to claim the Heisman Trophy. He's passed for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions through the Gators' first five games.

Over its final five regular-season contests, Florida doesn't play any ranked opponents. So it's in a good position to potentially win the rest of its games and continue its push toward the postseason.