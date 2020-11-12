Report: Jazz's Mike Conley Accepts $34.5M Contract Option, Forgoes FA

Mike Erhmann/Associated Press

Mike Conley had an early termination option on his contract this offseason but will remain with the Utah Jazz for the 2020-21 season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Conley will make $34.5 million in the final year of his deal.

The 33-year-old averaged 14.4 points per game in his first season with the Jazz last year, his lowest mark since the 2011-12 campaign.

Conley set a career high with 21.1 points per game in 2018-19, adding 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game during his 12th season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team traded him to Utah in July 2019, moving him to a contender while helping the Grizzlies rebuild around Ja Morant.

Injuries and inconsistency limited the guard's impact with the Jazz, although he showed a resurgence during the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida. Conley scored at least 20 points in four of his six seeding games and then averaged 19.8 points and 5.2 assists per contest during five playoff outings.

Though Utah was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in a dramatic seven-game, first-round series, the team showed a lot of upside.

Keeping Conley will give the Jazz one of the top lineups in the Western Conference, including Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic, who missed the playoffs with a wrist injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The veteran will also have the opportunity to produce better numbers over a full season before trying to get a new deal in 2021.