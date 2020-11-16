Predicting NBA's Biggest 2020 Draft Busts

1 of 5

It sounds like a team in the late-lottery range is going to draft Aaron Nesmith. While shooting is considered a premium skill, the back half of the lottery seems too early to bet on a 14-game sample size of hot three-point numbers given his freshman stats and how limited he is elsewhere.

Nesmith shot an astounding 52.2 percent from three this season, an unsustainable number for an entire year, particularly considering he shot just 33.7 percent in 2018-19. Vanderbilt also lost to Richmond, Tulsa, Liberty, Loyola (IL), SMU and Auburn in the 14 games the offense featured Nesmith.

Aside from shooting, he offers no creativity, playmaking or passing, totaling 13 assists in 500 minutes, and he ranked in the 6th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. The only guards or forwards on record to average at least 14 field-goal attempts and have an assist percentage as low as Nesmith's 6.9 percent: Shabazz Muhammad and JaJuan Johnson.

Nesmith's jump shot is still a draw, but it doesn't even work well off the dribble (13-of-37).

He should be a useful catch-and-shoot player like Doug McDermott, but lottery teams expecting a volume scorer or difference-making shooter may want to think twice.