2020 Masters Opening Round Suspended Because of Inclement Weather

The first round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, was suspended Thursday at 7:35 a.m. ET because of inclement weather.

As seen during the honorary starter ceremony featuring golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, the weather conditions were less than ideal:

At the time the round was suspended, only the first three groups on the course had gotten through one hole.

When golfers were pulled off the course, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan, Charles Howell III and Jazz Janewattananond were in a five-way tie for first at even-par.

There was a great deal of excitement entering this year's Masters, not only because of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it into the fall, but also because it boasts a deep field with no shortage of potential winners.

Per DraftKings, Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite at 7-1 followed by Dustin Johnson (8-1), Jon Rahm (9-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Brooks Koepka (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

Reigning champion Tiger Woods, who shockingly won his fifth green jacket and first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open last year, is a longer shot at 40-1 following his struggles so far this year.

Several big-time groups had their tee times pushed back as a result of the rain delay, and it is unclear when they will take the course.

Among them are the trio of Rahm, DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen, and the threesome of Johnson, McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

Due to the shake-up of the 2020 golf schedule necessitated by the pandemic, the Masters is the final major tournament of the season despite normally being the first.