    2020 Masters Opening Round Suspended Because of Inclement Weather

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    Sung Kang, of South Korea, talks to his caddie on the seventh fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The first round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, was suspended Thursday at 7:35 a.m. ET because of inclement weather.

    As seen during the honorary starter ceremony featuring golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, the weather conditions were less than ideal:

    At the time the round was suspended, only the first three groups on the course had gotten through one hole.

    When golfers were pulled off the course, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan, Charles Howell III and Jazz Janewattananond were in a five-way tie for first at even-par.

    There was a great deal of excitement entering this year's Masters, not only because of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it into the fall, but also because it boasts a deep field with no shortage of potential winners.

    Per DraftKings, Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite at 7-1 followed by Dustin Johnson (8-1), Jon Rahm (9-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Brooks Koepka (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

    Reigning champion Tiger Woods, who shockingly won his fifth green jacket and first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open last year, is a longer shot at 40-1 following his struggles so far this year.

    Several big-time groups had their tee times pushed back as a result of the rain delay, and it is unclear when they will take the course.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Among them are the trio of Rahm, DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen, and the threesome of Johnson, McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

    Due to the shake-up of the 2020 golf schedule necessitated by the pandemic, the Masters is the final major tournament of the season despite normally being the first.

    Related

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Follow all the action from Augusta National right here 📱

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Pga
      via Pga

      Complete Guide to the 2020 Masters ⛳

      Everything you need to know for this year's tournament at Augusta National 📲

      Complete Guide to the 2020 Masters ⛳
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Complete Guide to the 2020 Masters ⛳

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      See your favorite golfers as they play Augusta National's 11th, 12th and 13th holes 📲

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      Masters
      via Masters

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta

      Cam Champ is only the fifth Black player at the Masters. How he’s fighting for change while chasing a green jacket ➡️

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta
      Golf logo
      Golf

      He’s Bringing BLM to Augusta

      Farrell Evans
      via Bleacher Report