Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Street Profits, Braun Strowman and More

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported The Street Profits are not currently scripted the way other WWE Superstars are.

It may seem on the surface like a surprise but if you listen to the way Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins talk, how they address the WWE Universe and their opponents, there is a freeness there that other performers are not granted.

They are naturally charismatic and engaging on the mic. They have enormous personalities that cannot be confined by scripted words. They are likely given bullet points, told what they need to emphasize and are left alone to put together their promos from there.

And it works.

How many times have you watched a Street Profits promo and thought it was the best, most organic of all the interviews on that given night's show?

They bring an energy that others simply do not so it would be foolish for WWE to neuter them and make them spout off the bland, one-dimensional promos it makes even its top stars recite on a weekly basis.