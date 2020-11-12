NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Russell Westbrook, James Harden

0 of 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Russell Westbrook experiment in Houston is over.

After just one year in a Rockets uniform alongside franchise cornerstone and childhood friend James Harden, the 2017 MVP wants out, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

"Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team's accountability and culture, and wants to join a team where he can have a role similar to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City," Charania wrote.

And just like that, Houston just went from “win now” to "what now?"

Westbrook's trade demand isn't that shocking, though, considering an earlier report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon that he and Harden had "expressed concerns about the Rockets' immediate future."

Wojnarowski and MacMahon further reported that the superstar duo had direct conversations with the Rockets' front office about their combined discontent with the team's recent moves.

First, head coach Mike D'Antoni left to go join Steve Nash in Brooklyn as an assistant coach, then Daryl Morey departed to go start anew in Philadelphia as their president of basketball operations.

Next, team owner Tilman Fertitta promoted general manager Rafael Stone and after interviewing various coaching candidates, settled on Stephen Silas, despite Harden endorsing Tyronn Lue and John Lucas as his two top choices to replace D'Antoni.

With all of the moves the team made, Westbrook and Harden began to wonder if the Rockets' championship window was beginning to close.

For Westbrook in particular, the earlier rumors that he might be trade bait may have also factored into his decision to leave.

"I did have multiple sources that I trust tell me that teams believe Russell Westbrook could be had," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on "The Mismatch" podcast. "That Westbrook could be had, and I've heard the Clippers have interest. I've heard the Knicks have interest in Westbrook, and whether anything materializes there, who knows."

It's yet unknown if the nine-time NBA All Star would be interested in being dealt to the Clippers or the Knicks, but it's obvious that he did not like his name ringing out in trade rumors.

Trading Westbrook, who has three years and $132.6 million remaining on his contract, won't be easy.

But in a year where there is a dearth of talent in the draft, teams might be willing to swing for high price it will cost to land the 31-year old guard, who is still in his prime.

In his lone season in Houston, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

And in an unexpected detour from D'Antoni's three-point revolution, he shot a career-best 47.2 percent from the field on a steady diet of explosive drives to the basket.

Only time will tell what the Rockets will get in return for Westbrook, but will it be enough to keep Harden happy?