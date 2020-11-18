Udoka Azubuike's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike, who blocked 2.6 shots per game last year, will play for the Utah Jazz after being selected 27th overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Udoka Azubuike



Position: C



Height: 7'0"



Weight: 270



Pro Comparison: Daniel Gafford



Scouting Report: Despite the big-man revolution with centers now shooting and switching, there is still a role for Azubuike with his lob-catching and shot-blocking. He takes up an enormous amount of air space around the basket to finish and protect the rim.

Jazz Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Mike Conley, PG: $30.5M (2021)

Rudy Gobert, C: $25.5M (2021)

Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: $18.3M (2023)

Joe Ingles, SF: $14M (2022)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Royce O'Neale, SF: $9M (2024)

Ed Davis, PF: $4.9M (2021)

Donovan Mitchell, SG: $3.6M (2021)

Tony Bradley, C: $2.1M (2021)

Georges Niang, SF: $1.7M (2021)

Nigel Williams-Goss, PG: $1.6M (2022)

Miye Oni, SG: $1.4M (2022)

Udoka Azubuike, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Emmanuel Mudiay, PG: UFA

Jarrell Brantley, F: RFA

Jordan Clarkson, G: UFA

Justin Wright-Foreman, PG: RFA

Juwan Morgan, PF: RFA

Rayjon Tucker, SF: RFA

Utah was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year, but there is a talented core led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Azubuike adds some depth inside and the ability to contribute right away with his defensive ability in the post. Putting him alongside Gobert will make this team incredibly difficult to score against in 2020-21 and beyond, potentially helping the squad make a deeper run in the postseason.