    Udoka Azubuike's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    Texas Tech's TJ Holyfield (22) defends against Kansas' Udoka Azubuike (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
    Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

    Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike, who blocked 2.6 shots per game last year, will play for the Utah Jazz after being selected 27th overall in the 2020 NBA draft. 

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerUdoka Azubuike

    Position: C

    Height: 7'0"

    Weight: 270

    Pro Comparison: Daniel Gafford

    Scouting ReportDespite the big-man revolution with centers now shooting and switching, there is still a role for Azubuike with his lob-catching and shot-blocking. He takes up an enormous amount of air space around the basket to finish and protect the rim.

          

    Jazz Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Mike Conley, PG: $30.5M (2021)

    Rudy Gobert, C: $25.5M (2021)

    Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: $18.3M (2023)

    Joe Ingles, SF: $14M (2022)

    Royce O'Neale, SF: $9M (2024)

    Ed Davis, PF: $4.9M (2021)

    Donovan Mitchell, SG: $3.6M (2021)

    Tony Bradley, C: $2.1M (2021)

    Georges Niang, SF: $1.7M (2021)

    Nigel Williams-Goss, PG: $1.6M (2022)

    Miye Oni, SG: $1.4M (2022)

    Udoka Azubuike, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

         

    Free Agents

    Emmanuel Mudiay, PG: UFA

    Jarrell Brantley, F: RFA

    Jordan Clarkson, G: UFA

    Justin Wright-Foreman, PG: RFA

    Juwan Morgan, PF: RFA

    Rayjon Tucker, SF: RFA

    Utah was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year, but there is a talented core led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

    Azubuike adds some depth inside and the ability to contribute right away with his defensive ability in the post. Putting him alongside Gobert will make this team incredibly difficult to score against in 2020-21 and beyond, potentially helping the squad make a deeper run in the postseason.

