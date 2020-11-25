Paul Eboua, Heat Reportedly Agree to Exhibit 10 Contract After NBA Draft

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Power forward Paul Eboua, a Cameroonian who most recently played for Victoria Libertas Pesaro in Italy, will begin his NBA career as a member of the Miami Heat.

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Heat are going to sign Eboua to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Paul Eboua



Position: PF



Height: 6'8"



Weight: 209

Scouting Report: Eboua has stood out for years with his strong, chiseled frame and motor. While the flashes of touch and face-up drives are encouraging, his NBA calling card will be finishing, rebounding and providing a physical presence inside.

Under an Exhibit 10 contract, players are paid the league minimum salary for one year and a bonus of up to $50,000 depending on the number of games played if he gets waived and remains with the organization in the G League.

Eboua, 20, played last season in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17 appearances.

The Heat will likely use Eboua on their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Their long history of developing young players makes this a prime landing spot for the Cameroon native as he begins his NBA career.

