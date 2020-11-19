    Naji Marshall Reportedly Signs 2-Way Pelicans Contract as Undrafted Free Agent

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 20, 2020

    Xavier forward Naji Marshall reacts after tying the score during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against DePaul in the first round of the Big East men's tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York. DePaul won Xavier 71â€“67. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Xavier forward Naji Marshall, who made the All-Big East First Team last year, will play pro ball for the New Orleans Pelicans after agreeing to a two-way contract, per Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops.

    The Xavier men's basketball account confirmed the news as well: 

    Marshall averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Musketeers last year.

                 

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerNaji Marshall

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Weight: 220

    Pro ComparisonDeAndre' Bembry

    Scouting ReportOne of our favorite draft sleepers, Marshall slowly climbed the board with his playmaking for a wing and defense. At 6'7", he can be used to create in pick-and-rolls and guard positions 1-3. Shooting is a big swing skill, but he's capable from three with room to keep improving.

             

    Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Eric Bledsoe, PG: $17.5M (2023)

    JJ Redick, SG: $13.3M (2021)

    Zion Williamson, PF: $10M (2023)

    George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)

    Lonzo Ball, PG: $8.4M (2021)

    Darius Miller, SF: $7.1M (2021)

    Jaxson Hayes, C: $5M (2023)

    Nicolo Melli, PF: $4M (2021)

    Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3M (2023)

    Josh Hart, SG: $2.2M (2021)

    Kira Lewis, Jr.: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Naji Marshall, SF

        

    Free Agents

    Derrick Favors, PF: UFA

    E'Twaun Moore, SG: UFA

    Brandon Ingram, SF: RFA

    Jahlil Okafor, C: UFA

    Frank Jackson, PG: RFA

    Kenrich Williams, SF: RFA

    Joshia Gray, G: RFA

    Zylan Cheatham, SF: RFA

    Sindarius Thornwell, SG: UFA

        

    Marshall joins a young and rebuilding team centered around emerging superstar forward Zion Williamson.

    The ex-Xavier star could find himself carving out some early playing time for the Pels as a backup forward in the rotation. That playing time may not come right away with the season starting soon on Dec. 22, but Marshall could see opportunities as the year progresses.

