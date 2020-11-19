Naji Marshall Reportedly Signs 2-Way Pelicans Contract as Undrafted Free Agent

Naji Marshall Reportedly Signs 2-Way Pelicans Contract as Undrafted Free AgentNovember 20, 2020
Xavier forward Naji Marshall, who made the All-Big East First Team last year, will play pro ball for the New Orleans Pelicans after agreeing to a two-way contract, per Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops.
The Xavier men's basketball account confirmed the news as well:
Marshall averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Musketeers last year.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Naji Marshall
Position: SF
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 220
Pro Comparison: DeAndre' Bembry
Scouting Report: One of our favorite draft sleepers, Marshall slowly climbed the board with his playmaking for a wing and defense. At 6'7", he can be used to create in pick-and-rolls and guard positions 1-3. Shooting is a big swing skill, but he's capable from three with room to keep improving.
Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Eric Bledsoe, PG: $17.5M (2023)
JJ Redick, SG: $13.3M (2021)
Zion Williamson, PF: $10M (2023)
George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)
Lonzo Ball, PG: $8.4M (2021)
Darius Miller, SF: $7.1M (2021)
Jaxson Hayes, C: $5M (2023)
Nicolo Melli, PF: $4M (2021)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3M (2023)
Josh Hart, SG: $2.2M (2021)
Kira Lewis, Jr.: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Naji Marshall, SF
Derrick Favors, PF: UFA
E'Twaun Moore, SG: UFA
Brandon Ingram, SF: RFA
Jahlil Okafor, C: UFA
Frank Jackson, PG: RFA
Kenrich Williams, SF: RFA
Joshia Gray, G: RFA
Zylan Cheatham, SF: RFA
Sindarius Thornwell, SG: UFA
Marshall joins a young and rebuilding team centered around emerging superstar forward Zion Williamson.
The ex-Xavier star could find himself carving out some early playing time for the Pels as a backup forward in the rotation. That playing time may not come right away with the season starting soon on Dec. 22, but Marshall could see opportunities as the year progresses.
