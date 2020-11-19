Naji Marshall Reportedly Signs 2-Way Pelicans Contract as Undrafted Free Agent

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Xavier forward Naji Marshall, who made the All-Big East First Team last year, will play pro ball for the New Orleans Pelicans after agreeing to a two-way contract, per Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops.

The Xavier men's basketball account confirmed the news as well:

Marshall averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Musketeers last year.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Naji Marshall



Position: SF



Height: 6'7"



Weight: 220



Pro Comparison: DeAndre' Bembry



Scouting Report: One of our favorite draft sleepers, Marshall slowly climbed the board with his playmaking for a wing and defense. At 6'7", he can be used to create in pick-and-rolls and guard positions 1-3. Shooting is a big swing skill, but he's capable from three with room to keep improving.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Eric Bledsoe, PG: $17.5M (2023)

JJ Redick, SG: $13.3M (2021)

Zion Williamson, PF: $10M (2023)

George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)

Lonzo Ball, PG: $8.4M (2021)

Darius Miller, SF: $7.1M (2021)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5M (2023)

Nicolo Melli, PF: $4M (2021)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: $3M (2023)

Josh Hart, SG: $2.2M (2021)

Kira Lewis, Jr.: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Naji Marshall, SF

Free Agents

Derrick Favors, PF: UFA

E'Twaun Moore, SG: UFA

Brandon Ingram, SF: RFA

Jahlil Okafor, C: UFA

Frank Jackson, PG: RFA

Kenrich Williams, SF: RFA

Joshia Gray, G: RFA

Zylan Cheatham, SF: RFA

Sindarius Thornwell, SG: UFA

Marshall joins a young and rebuilding team centered around emerging superstar forward Zion Williamson.

The ex-Xavier star could find himself carving out some early playing time for the Pels as a backup forward in the rotation. That playing time may not come right away with the season starting soon on Dec. 22, but Marshall could see opportunities as the year progresses.