    Mamadi Diakite Agrees to 2-Way Contract with Bucks After Going Undrafted

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2020

    Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (23) drives around Louisville defender Lamarr Kimble (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
    Lee Luther Jr./Associated Press

    Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite, who helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, has agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Diakite's agent, Gary Durrant, gave the update to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Saturday.

    Diakite, who was not selected in Wednesday's NBA draft, averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Cavaliers last season.

    Here's a look at the updated Bucks roster with Diakite in the mix.

          

    Bucks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Khris Middleton, SF: $35.5M (2024)

    Jrue Holiday, PG: $26.4M (2022)

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: $25M (2021)

    Brook Lopez, C: $13M (2023)

    Ersan Ilyasova, PF: $7M (2021)

    D.J. Wilson, PF: $3M (2021)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Donte DiVincenzo, PG: $2.8M (2022)

    Pat Connaughton, SG: $4.15M (2022)

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: $1.6M (2021)

    Justin James, SG: $1.4M (2022)

    Jordan Nwora, SF

    Sam Merrill, SG

    E.J. Montgomery, PF

    Mamadi Diakite, PF

               

    Free Agents

    Kyle Korver, SG: UFA

    Sterling Brown, SG: RFA

    Marvin Williams, PF: UFA

    Frank Mason III, PG: RFA

    Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

              

    The 6'9", 224-pound big man notably played an important role in Virginia's run to the 2019 NCAA title, perhaps no more than when he knocked down a game-tying shot at the regulation buzzer to force overtime against Purdue in the Elite Eight.

    UVA ended up winning that game before knocking off Auburn and Texas Tech to take home its first-ever national men's hoops title.

    Diakite will now hope to make a Bucks team looking to break through to the NBA Finals after earning the league's best record each of the past two years before falling short in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

    Related

      Ibaka to Sign with Clippers

      Free agent center agrees to 2-yr, $19M deal with Los Angeles (Woj)

      Ibaka to Sign with Clippers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ibaka to Sign with Clippers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

      Free-agent center reaches 2-yr, $19M deal with Boston (The Athletic)

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to return to Portland (Shams)

      Blazers Bring Back Melo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Free-agent forward agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Denver (Shams)

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report