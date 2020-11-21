Mamadi Diakite Agrees to 2-Way Contract with Bucks After Going Undrafted

Lee Luther Jr./Associated Press

Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite, who helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, has agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Diakite's agent, Gary Durrant, gave the update to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Saturday.



Diakite, who was not selected in Wednesday's NBA draft, averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Cavaliers last season.

Here's a look at the updated Bucks roster with Diakite in the mix.

Bucks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Khris Middleton, SF: $35.5M (2024)

Jrue Holiday, PG: $26.4M (2022)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: $25M (2021)

Brook Lopez, C: $13M (2023)

Ersan Ilyasova, PF: $7M (2021)

D.J. Wilson, PF: $3M (2021)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Donte DiVincenzo, PG: $2.8M (2022)

Pat Connaughton, SG: $4.15M (2022)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: $1.6M (2021)

Justin James, SG: $1.4M (2022)

Jordan Nwora, SF

Sam Merrill, SG

E.J. Montgomery, PF

Mamadi Diakite, PF

Free Agents

Kyle Korver, SG: UFA

Sterling Brown, SG: RFA

Marvin Williams, PF: UFA

Frank Mason III, PG: RFA

Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

The 6'9", 224-pound big man notably played an important role in Virginia's run to the 2019 NCAA title, perhaps no more than when he knocked down a game-tying shot at the regulation buzzer to force overtime against Purdue in the Elite Eight.

UVA ended up winning that game before knocking off Auburn and Texas Tech to take home its first-ever national men's hoops title.

Diakite will now hope to make a Bucks team looking to break through to the NBA Finals after earning the league's best record each of the past two years before falling short in the Eastern Conference playoffs.