Lamar Stevens' Draft Scouting Report; Cavaliers' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

    Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pa. Michigan State won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Beale)
    John Beale/Associated Press

    Penn State wing Lamar Stevens will play in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.  

    The forward has reportedly agreed to a two-way deal.     

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerLamar Stevens

    PositionSG/SF

    Height: 6'8"

    Weight: 225

    Scouting Report: Three-point shooting has always held Lamar Stevens back from moving up draft boards, but for a 6'8" forward, his scoring versatility remains intriguing. He's a shot creator with drives, post-ups and mid-range jumpers.

    Cavaliers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Andre Drummond, C: $28.7M (2021)

    Cedi Osman, SF: $7.8M (2024)

    Kevin Love, PF: $30.1M (2023)

    Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

    Darius Garland, PG: $6.6M (2023)

    Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.8M (2023)

    Dylan Windler, SF: $2.1M (2023)

    Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.7M (2023)

    Collin Sexton, PG: $4.6M (2022)

    Dante Exum, PG: $11M (2021)

    Jordan Bell, C: $1M (2021)

    Dean Wade, PF: $1.2M (2023)

    Isaac Okoro, SF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Lamar Stevens, F: TBA

         

    Free Agents

    Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

    Matthew Dellavedova, PG: UFA 

    Ante Zizic, C: UFA

    Matt Mooney, G: RFA

    Stevens averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his final season with Penn State. Now he'll get an opportunity to show he can maintain that success on the next level. 

    The two-way contract should take some pressure off the forward as well. He'll be able to develop at his own pace in the G League while providing the Cavs with an option up front whenever needed. Despite the league passing on him twice, Stevens has still found himself with an NBA contract on draft night. 

