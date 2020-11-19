Lamar Stevens' Draft Scouting Report; Cavaliers' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

John Beale/Associated Press

Penn State wing Lamar Stevens will play in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The forward has reportedly agreed to a two-way deal.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Lamar Stevens



Position: SG/SF



Height: 6'8"



Weight: 225



Scouting Report: Three-point shooting has always held Lamar Stevens back from moving up draft boards, but for a 6'8" forward, his scoring versatility remains intriguing. He's a shot creator with drives, post-ups and mid-range jumpers.

Cavaliers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Andre Drummond, C: $28.7M (2021)

Cedi Osman, SF: $7.8M (2024)

Kevin Love, PF: $30.1M (2023)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Darius Garland, PG: $6.6M (2023)

Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.8M (2023)

Dylan Windler, SF: $2.1M (2023)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.7M (2023)

Collin Sexton, PG: $4.6M (2022)

Dante Exum, PG: $11M (2021)

Jordan Bell, C: $1M (2021)

Dean Wade, PF: $1.2M (2023)

Isaac Okoro, SF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Lamar Stevens, F: TBA

Free Agents

Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

Matthew Dellavedova, PG: UFA

Ante Zizic, C: UFA

Matt Mooney, G: RFA

Stevens averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his final season with Penn State. Now he'll get an opportunity to show he can maintain that success on the next level.

The two-way contract should take some pressure off the forward as well. He'll be able to develop at his own pace in the G League while providing the Cavs with an option up front whenever needed. Despite the league passing on him twice, Stevens has still found himself with an NBA contract on draft night.