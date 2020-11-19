Josh Hall, Thunder Reportedly Agree to Contract After 2020 NBA Draft

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Josh Hall, a 6'9" forward who bypassed college and took part in a post-graduate year at Moravian Prep, will make the NBA leap and play for the Oklahoma City Thunder after reportedly signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, per Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Josh Hall



Position: PF



Height: 6'9"



Weight: 190



Scouting Report: Josh Hall made the jump from high school, and as a 6'9" perimeter forward, teams have become intrigued by the idea of his positional tools and scoring. He's a project with an appealing skill set for a player his size.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Al Horford, C: $27.3M (2023)

Steven Adams, C: $25M (2021)

Kelly Oubre, Jr., SF: $15M (2021)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $3.8M (2022)

Terrance Ferguson, SG: $2.6M (2021)

Darius Bazley, SF: $2.3M (2023)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023)

Mike Muscala, PF: $2.2M (2021)

Ty Jerome, PG: $2.2M (2023)

Isaiah Roby, PF: $1.6M (2023)

Jalen Lecque, PG: $1.4M (2023)

Hamidou Diallo, SG: $1.3M (2021)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Theo Maledon, PG

Vit Krejci, PG

Omer Yurtseven, PF/C

Josh Hall, PF

Free Agents

Andre Roberson, SG: UFA

Danilo Gallinari, SF: UFA

Deonte Burton, SF: UFA

Kevin Hervey, SF: RFA

Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

Devon Hall, SG: UFA

The Thunder added five players over the past three days, focusing on big men and point guards. Power forward/center Aleksej Pokusevski landed with OKC at No. 17 overall, and point guards Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci went Nos. 34 and 37, respectively.

Hall is the second big man to head to OKC post-draft, with Georgetown's Omer Yurtseven inking an Exhibit 10 contract, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.