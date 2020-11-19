    Jay Scrubb's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020
    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Jay Scrubb, who averaged 21.9 points per game for John A. Logan College last year, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 55 overall in the NBA draft Wednesday. However, he was soon dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

                            

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerJay Scrubb

    Position: SG/SF

    Height: 6'6"

    Weight: 200

    Pro Comparison: Jordan Clarkson

    Scouting ReportThe No. 1 JUCO player in the country, Scrubb had teams' attention with his 6'6" frame and three-level scoring. He's tough to evaluate given the competition he faced, but the eye test sees an NBA body, creation and shot-making skills and plenty of confidence.

                

    Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Paul George, SF: $34.2M (2022)

    Kawhi Leonard, SF: $34.4M (2022)

    Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)

    Lou Williams, SG: $8M (2021)

    Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)

    Luke Kennard, SG, $5.3M (2021)

    JaMychal Green, PF: $4.9M (2021)

    Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

    Mfiondu Kabengele, C: $2M (2023)

         

    Free Agents

    Marcus Morris, PF: UFA

    Montrezl Harrell, PF: UFA

    JaMychal Green, PF: Player option

    Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA

    Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA

    Johnathan Motley, PF: RFA

    Joakim Noah, C: UFA

