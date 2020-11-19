Jay Scrubb's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers Roster

Jay Scrubb's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers RosterNovember 19, 2020
Jay Scrubb, who averaged 21.9 points per game for John A. Logan College last year, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 55 overall in the NBA draft Wednesday. However, he was soon dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Jay Scrubb
Position: SG/SF
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 200
Pro Comparison: Jordan Clarkson
Scouting Report: The No. 1 JUCO player in the country, Scrubb had teams' attention with his 6'6" frame and three-level scoring. He's tough to evaluate given the competition he faced, but the eye test sees an NBA body, creation and shot-making skills and plenty of confidence.
Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Paul George, SF: $34.2M (2022)
Kawhi Leonard, SF: $34.4M (2022)
Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)
Lou Williams, SG: $8M (2021)
Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)
Luke Kennard, SG, $5.3M (2021)
JaMychal Green, PF: $4.9M (2021)
Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)
Mfiondu Kabengele, C: $2M (2023)
Marcus Morris, PF: UFA
Montrezl Harrell, PF: UFA
JaMychal Green, PF: Player option
Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA
Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA
Johnathan Motley, PF: RFA
Joakim Noah, C: UFA
