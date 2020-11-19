Jay Scrubb's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers Roster

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jay Scrubb, who averaged 21.9 points per game for John A. Logan College last year, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 55 overall in the NBA draft Wednesday. However, he was soon dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jay Scrubb



Position: SG/SF



Height: 6'6"



Weight: 200



Pro Comparison: Jordan Clarkson



Scouting Report: The No. 1 JUCO player in the country, Scrubb had teams' attention with his 6'6" frame and three-level scoring. He's tough to evaluate given the competition he faced, but the eye test sees an NBA body, creation and shot-making skills and plenty of confidence.



Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Paul George, SF: $34.2M (2022)

Kawhi Leonard, SF: $34.4M (2022)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)

Lou Williams, SG: $8M (2021)

Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)

Luke Kennard, SG, $5.3M (2021)

JaMychal Green, PF: $4.9M (2021)

Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Mfiondu Kabengele, C: $2M (2023)

Free Agents

Marcus Morris, PF: UFA

Montrezl Harrell, PF: UFA

JaMychal Green, PF: Player option

Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA

Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA

Johnathan Motley, PF: RFA

Joakim Noah, C: UFA