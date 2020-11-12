NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, More

NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, MoreNovember 12, 2020
After nearly a five-month wait, the 2020 NBA draft is just around the corner. It's no surprise that rumors are really starting to fly.
Leverage and misdirection are always important, but creativity and a little deceptiveness are also valuable in a class lacking a unanimous top prospect. Whether it's discussions to trade up, move back or angle for a prospect to fall, teams are busy trying to create the biggest advantage possible for draft night.
And there isn't much time remaining.
The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick for the draft, which is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 18. And that selection is where the rundown of the latest rumors begins.
Anthony Edwards Disappoints in Workout
Although he remains a potential No. 1 pick, the most recent news on Anthony Edwards could mean he slides a bit.
"Multiple front offices were somewhat discouraged watching Edwards' performance during his televised pro day on Oct. 29, seeing sluggishness and inconsistencies with his jump shot," according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Understandably, that jumper is constantly mentioned as a weakness on his scouting report. In his lone season at Georgia, Edwards connected on 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts and 30.2 percent of his two-point jumpers, per Hoop-Math.com.
Whichever team ultimately selects him is banking on the coaching staff's ability to improve Edwards' efficiency.
If that doesn't happen, he'll fall short of reaching his highest potential. But if a franchise can unlock the best version of Edwards, his upside is nothing less than All-Star talent.
T-Wolves, Hornets Eyeing James Wiseman
There may be a battle brewing for James Wiseman.
"Multiple sources have told Bleacher Report the name they keep hearing now for the Timberwolves is James Wiseman," B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman reported.
But that's not all.
"Sources also say the Charlotte Hornets 'want Wiseman badly,' a plausible belief given the team's established backcourt and need for a big man," Wasserman added.
Any number of interpretations can be simultaneously correct. Perhaps the Wolves and Hornets are flat-out interested in Wiseman. Minnesota might be hoping to influence a team to trade up for the former Memphis center. Or, maybe the Hornets are angling to ensure LaMelo Ball or Edwards drops to them at No. 3.
The major question, as Wasserman noted, is the possible fit of Wiseman and Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns. Do the Wolves actually want to build around two bigs in a space-driven league? This could strictly be a leverage play on Minnesota's part.
Either way, this rumor is unlikely to fade because the Wolves can—and should—maximize the trade value of the No. 1 pick.
Cavs Focused on Toppin, Avdija
Backup plans are imperative for every NBA draft, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly focused on two players.
"I've heard two names with Cleveland: Obi Toppin and Deni Avdija. That's it. That's the list," John Hollinger of The Athletic said.
Although the Cavs have a crowded frontcourt with Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr., that's not a long-term concern. Love is a constant in trade rumors, Drummond's deal expires after 2020-21 and Nance's contract ends after 2021-22. That shouldn't disqualify Toppin from consideration.
So, which skill set does Cleveland prefer? And what weakness is the front office willing to embrace?
Toppin is a terrific close-range finisher but might be a defensive liability—which doesn't help a team that allowed 114.8 points per game last season. Avdija can handle the ball and shoot reasonably well, though his three-point efficiency is a work in progress.
Since the Chicago Bulls might end up drafting Toppin or Avdija anyway, the Cavs may have a decision made for them. But this comparison is clearly Cleveland's most important discussion.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.