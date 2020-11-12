NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, More

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After nearly a five-month wait, the 2020 NBA draft is just around the corner. It's no surprise that rumors are really starting to fly.

Leverage and misdirection are always important, but creativity and a little deceptiveness are also valuable in a class lacking a unanimous top prospect. Whether it's discussions to trade up, move back or angle for a prospect to fall, teams are busy trying to create the biggest advantage possible for draft night.

And there isn't much time remaining.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick for the draft, which is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 18. And that selection is where the rundown of the latest rumors begins.