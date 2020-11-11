    Brie Bella: Bella Twins Have 'Been Dying' to Capture WWE Women's Tag Titles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Nikki Bella, left, and Brie Bella introduce a performance by Blanco Brown at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
    Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

    Nikki and Brie Bella became moms earlier this year, and now they may have their sights set on the WWE women's tag team championships. 

    The twins appeared on Access Hollywood this week and previewed one last run in a WWE ring. 

    "This is what's hard for Nikki and I," Brie Bella said. "When we left, all of a sudden the WWE women's tag titles came, and we're like, 'Wait a sec, that's for The Bella Twins.' We've been dying to have tag titles. So, she and I feel like we have one more run in us, so we really want to go for those titles."

    Nikki Bella has not wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at 2018's Evolution pay-per-view. She announced her formal retirement in June 2019 after revealing a cyst found on her brain. In addition to the cyst, Bella also had a career-threatening neck injury.

    Brie Bella has not wrestled since WWE Super ShowDown in 2018, when she and Nikki teamed with Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad. 

    The women were set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a postponement of the ceremony. 

