    Fred VanVleet Wants to Get Paid in Free Agency, Thinks He's Ready for Lead Role

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles in front of Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    If the Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Fred VanVleet, they better not expect any hometown discount.

    The guard discussed his upcoming free-agency period on The Old Man and the Three podcast.

    "I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that," VanVleet said. "I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Look at my story, do your research. I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. That's what I'm about and that's just what it is. I've won a championship, and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26, I feel like I'm—you know, I'm only four years in, but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game."

    VanVleet is the top point guard and one of the best available free agents overall in what's considered a shallow free-agent class. Only about a half-dozen teams are expected to have enough cap space to land in VanVleet's expected value on the open market, which may reach over $20 million per season.

    VanVleet averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the 2019-20 season, obliterating his career highs in an expanded role after the departure of Kawhi Leonard. 

    Teams like the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are among the potential suitors, given they are both well under the salary cap and have a desperate need for a lead ball-handler. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: NBA Sends Memo Outlining Protocols for Allowing Fans at Games

      Report: NBA Sends Memo Outlining Protocols for Allowing Fans at Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Sends Memo Outlining Protocols for Allowing Fans at Games

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      The draft could be a trade frenzy. We include three deals that could shake up the lottery ⬇️

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Thunder Promoting Asst. Mark Daigneault to HC

      Report: Thunder Promoting Asst. Mark Daigneault to HC
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Thunder Promoting Asst. Mark Daigneault to HC

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      CP3 Trade Packages and Landing Spots 📍

      The best possible deals if the Thunder decide to move Chris Paul

      CP3 Trade Packages and Landing Spots 📍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 Trade Packages and Landing Spots 📍

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report