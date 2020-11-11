Fred VanVleet Wants to Get Paid in Free Agency, Thinks He's Ready for Lead Role

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If the Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Fred VanVleet, they better not expect any hometown discount.

The guard discussed his upcoming free-agency period on The Old Man and the Three podcast.

"I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that," VanVleet said. "I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Look at my story, do your research. I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. That's what I'm about and that's just what it is. I've won a championship, and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26, I feel like I'm—you know, I'm only four years in, but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game."

VanVleet is the top point guard and one of the best available free agents overall in what's considered a shallow free-agent class. Only about a half-dozen teams are expected to have enough cap space to land in VanVleet's expected value on the open market, which may reach over $20 million per season.

VanVleet averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the 2019-20 season, obliterating his career highs in an expanded role after the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

Teams like the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are among the potential suitors, given they are both well under the salary cap and have a desperate need for a lead ball-handler.