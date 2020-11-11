Vin Scully to Narrate Documentary on Dodgers' 2020 World Series Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

MLB announced Wednesday longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully will narrate a documentary about the team's 2020 World Series championship season.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times noted it's the fifth time Scully, who retired from play-by-play duties after the 2016 season, will narrate the annual documentary. He previously did so after the Dodgers' titles in 1959, 1963, 1965 and 1981.

This year's film will include over an hour of highlights and interviews about the L.A.'s season, which culminated with a six-game triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

"It was 32 years since the Dodgers won a World Series and the seventh in the history of the organization, bringing great joy to their fans and the city of Los Angeles in particular," Scully said in a statement. "This is their winning story against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it's an honor for me to recount just how they did it."

Although Scully is no longer a daily presence in the Dodgers' broadcast booth, a role he'd filled since 1950, he's continued to provide fans with his musings about baseball and all other topics on his Twitter account:

The Dodgers' championship documentary will be available Dec. 8.