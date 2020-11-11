Christian Wood Rumors: Celtics, Rockets Talked to Pistons at 2020 Trade Deadline

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Christian Wood played out the 2019-20 season with the Detroit Pistons, but the 25-year-old reportedly attracted the attention of two playoff contenders prior to the trade deadline in February.

Per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets made inquiries about Wood before the Pistons decided to keep him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.