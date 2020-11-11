    Christian Wood Rumors: Celtics, Rockets Talked to Pistons at 2020 Trade Deadline

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Christian Wood played out the 2019-20 season with the Detroit Pistons, but the 25-year-old reportedly attracted the attention of two playoff contenders prior to the trade deadline in February.  

    Per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets made inquiries about Wood before the Pistons decided to keep him. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: HOU Stars Expressing Concern

      Harden and Westbrook's uncertainty about Rockets' direction has left front office 'fearful' of losing its stars

      Report: HOU Stars Expressing Concern
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: HOU Stars Expressing Concern

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

      How these three trades could drastically change the lottery

      2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Suns Interested in CP3

      Phoenix has had discussions with OKC about acquiring Chris Paul

      Report: Suns Interested in CP3
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Suns Interested in CP3

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      3 NYK Employees Have COVID-19

      New York shuts down MSG Training Center after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus

      3 NYK Employees Have COVID-19
      NBA logo
      NBA

      3 NYK Employees Have COVID-19

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report