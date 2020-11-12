WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton

WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs Randy OrtonNovember 12, 2020
WWE advertises Survivor Series as the one show each year where the Raw and SmackDown brands go head-to-head, and the 2020 edition of the pay-per-view is shaping up to be a wild event.
With several marquee champion vs. champion matches and two traditional Survivor Series elimination bouts on the card, the Nov. 22 event could be one of the most important shows of the year.
The red and blue brands will be looking to build their top storylines heading into the winter holiday season, which should result in convoluted outcomes thanks to interference that adds heat to current feuds.
Here are the latest Survivor Series match card predictions.
Full Predictions for Survivor Series 2020 Match Card
5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. The Street Profits
Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
*Winners italicized.
Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton
When it comes to booking WWE champion Randy Orton against universal champion Roman Reigns, the company will be looking to protect both Superstars at all costs.
For wrestling fans, that means tons of interference.
On the Raw side, Orton is being stalked for his WWE Championship by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre, not to mention The Miz and his Money in the Bank briefcase.
As for the blue brand, Reigns is asserting his dominance over his cousin, Jey Uso, while also making enemies across the roster.
With all of the moving pieces on both shows, this champion vs. champion match is going to end with Reigns winning via disqualification after multiple people get involved.
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
The WWE Universe has seen Asuka and Sasha Banks battle on several occasions, but with Bayley looming in the background and a plethora of Raw competitors looking to stake their claim as the next to challenge the champion, this match could also see a convoluted finish.
It's not often that WWE Creative books two marquee matches on a card with no clear winner crowned, but that's exactly what should happen when the Raw and SmackDown women's champions go head-to-head.
Asuka and Banks need as much credibility as possible heading into the holiday season, meaning a clean loss for either is unacceptable. One way to avoid handing someone a loss would be to have Bayley interfere.
The Role Model has been a thorn in the side of both The Empress of Tomorrow and The Boss over the last year, and allowing her to beat down both champions would be a great way to avoid a true finish to the bout.
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
While the build to both the men's and women's Survivor Series elimination matches has been lackluster at best, there is something special about watching a contest with a stipulation that takes you back to childhood.
The storyline heading into the matches is always simple, pitting Raw Superstars against SmackDown Superstars, but the 2020 card features some of the top names in all of wrestling.
With Team Raw consisting of AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle and Braun Strowman and Team SmackDown containing Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin and Seth Rollins so far, the WWE Universe can't help but be intrigued by the bout.
