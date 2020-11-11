    Baker Mayfield Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List by Browns

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Two days after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Baker Mayfield is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns

    The team made an announcement about Mayfield's status on Tuesday. 

    Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, the Browns had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and Mayfield was identified as a close contact of the infected person. 

    NFL protocol mandates that anyone identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus must return a second negative test within 24 hours of their initial negative. Daily virus testing is then required for eight days, as well as increased monitoring of potential symptoms. 

    Since Cleveland was on a bye in Week 9, Mayfield didn't have to miss a game by being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be eligible to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans

    The Browns (5-3) are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC standings. They are one game behind the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) for second place in the AFC North.

