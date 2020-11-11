Baker Mayfield Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List by Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

Two days after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Baker Mayfield is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns.

The team made an announcement about Mayfield's status on Tuesday.

Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, the Browns had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and Mayfield was identified as a close contact of the infected person.

NFL protocol mandates that anyone identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus must return a second negative test within 24 hours of their initial negative. Daily virus testing is then required for eight days, as well as increased monitoring of potential symptoms.

Since Cleveland was on a bye in Week 9, Mayfield didn't have to miss a game by being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be eligible to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Browns (5-3) are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC standings. They are one game behind the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) for second place in the AFC North.