3 Changes the Seahawks Must Make on Defense for Playoff Push

After opening the season 5-0, the Seattle Seahawks have lost two of their last three games. In Week 7, the defeat came via an overtime thriller against the rival Arizona Cardinals. This past week, however, the loss came in blowout fashion against the Buffalo Bills.

The main issue in both losses—and a big problem throughout the season—was poor pass defense. Yes, quarterback Russell Wilson had four turnovers against Buffalo, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Seattle surrendered 420 yards of offense, almost all of it through the air.

While the Seahawks are still in good shape for the postseason at 6-2, they're in a tough division and cannot look at a playoff berth as a given.

If they want to ensure they make the playoffs, they need to improve their historically bad pass defense. Here, we'll examine three potential changes that could help do just that.