    AEW Announces Console, Mobile Gaming Options for Wrestling Brand

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 11, 2020

    FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Nyla Rose, from left, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong and Jungle Boy attend New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    All Elite Wrestling announced Tuesday that it is launching AEW Games, whose initial offerings will include two mobile games and a console game:

    Yuke's, the Japanese video game developer that created the iconic WWF No Mercy, will be behind the console game. Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita, who worked on that game, will be part of the team that develops AEW's console offering.

    AEW Games officially launched through a special event featuring numerous keynote speakers. That event can be viewed below:

    The two mobile games will be AEW Casino: All or Nothing and AEW Elite GM. The casino game will feature AEW-branded slots, roulette, poker and blackjack.

    Elite GM will let fans become a pro wrestling general manager tasked with roster development, match setting, revenue building and more. General managers will also be in charge of attracting new fans and keeping wrestlers' morale high.

    Fans can keep track of AEW Games' progress in various ways, including its Twitter account.

