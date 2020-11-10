Report: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Buys $7.6M Mansion Previously Owned by Chip Kelly

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield Mookie Betts is celebrating his World Series championship with a new home.

According to Variety's James McClain, the 28-year-old shelled out $7.6 million to become the owner of a 9,267-square-foot mansion with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that was sold by former NFL head coach Chip Kelly.

Kelly, who is now the coach of UCLA after leading the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers from 2013-16, purchased the home for $7 million in August 2018.

Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox, will live a few doors down from Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.