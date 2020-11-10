    Report: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Buys $7.6M Mansion Previously Owned by Chip Kelly

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 10, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfield Mookie Betts is celebrating his World Series championship with a new home. 

    According to Variety's James McClain, the 28-year-old shelled out $7.6 million to become the owner of a 9,267-square-foot mansion with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that was sold by former NFL head coach Chip Kelly. 

    Kelly, who is now the coach of UCLA after leading the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers from 2013-16, purchased the home for $7 million in August 2018. 

    Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox, will live a few doors down from Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

