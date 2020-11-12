Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks Eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft

10 of 10

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the cream of the quarterback crop in 2020, and the only way he doesn't go No. 1 is if he opts to return to college or if some team foolishly talks itself out of drafting him. The 6'6", 220-pound gunslinger is arguably the most can't-miss prospect we've seen since Andrew Luck.

"I've honestly never seen anything like him," one NFL quarterbacks coach said, per Miller. "You've seen guys with a bigger arm, and you've seen guys who are faster, but I've never seen a prospect who has every trait you need and has them at a high level."

In six games this season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for four scores. He already has one national title on his resume, has appeared in two title games and could make it to a third this season.

However, Lawrence isn't just an elite prospect because of what he's done on the field, as Miller recently pointed out.

"One NFL executive and likely future general manager added, 'One of the best things you hear about him is that he's super confident but also super chill,'" Miller wrote. "'He's very laid-back but very intelligent. His teammates love him.'"

Lawrence is a fit for virtually any team and system, and the only question is which team will end up with the No. 1 choice. The 0-9 New York Jets are well on their way to securing that coveted draft slot. Going 0-16 won't feel so bad if Lawrence is the prize that awaits them.

Best Fit: New York Jets