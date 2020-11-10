Dion Dawkins Talks Bills' Super Bowl Aspirations, Josh Allen, More in B/R AMA

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL and tackle Dion Dawkins has been a key part of their success.

The 26-year-old has started every game this season and each of the previous two years for Buffalo. With a 7-2 start to 2020, the team is aiming to win its first division title since 1995, which was also the last time the Bills won a playoff game.

Dawkins joined Bleacher Report Tuesday for an AMA session where he discussed the Bills' hot start, his path to the NFL and teammates like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tre'Davious White.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@BillsCavs4L: What was it like scoring a touchdown vs. the Patriots and did you end up keeping the ball?

It was really cool scoring against the Patriots because that's a huge rival there in our conference. I got to keep the game ball and I still have it in my trophy case today. I tossed the ball at the camera with a little bit of energy and a little bit of disrespect but luckily one of the equipment guys got the ball back for me.

@BillsCavs4L: Do you think the Bills can win it all this year?

I hate talking about it but I think overall we have all the right pieces to do what we want to do.

@BayLegend: Who's the funniest teammate in the locker room?

Isaiah Mckenzie and Tre'Davious White

@brooklynbill: How different is it protecting a mobile QB like Josh Allen vs. someone who is more of a pure pocket passer?

You really never know where he is. Sometimes you think he's in the pocket and he's not but sometimes you think he's running around and he's in the pocket. It's always a question mark of where he is.

@BayLegend: Which pass-rusher in the NFL gives you the toughest time?

Myles Garrett, size physicality and speed alone. There's definitely a lot of trash talk on the line. Every game is different. It's almost like a Rubik's Cube but you never know what you're going to get on every turn.

@BrandoBills: Where did the phrase 'you already shnow' come from?

Growing up in North Jersey, we go through all four seasons. Winter is where I made my money at. I would wake up early and go shovel walkways and driveways when we would have snow storms and cancel schools. When someone would say let's stay up late I would say 'you already shnow' what I'm going to be doing tomorrow.

@OrangeDude: Who was the first player that introduced you to the Buffalo Bills?

Tyrod Taylor welcomed me and then Richie Incognito and Eric Wood.

@fitchkarma66: What was your favorite moment since you joined the NFL?

Making it to the playoffs my first year and then making it to the playoffs this recent year. And scoring my first TD against the Jets was a dream moment.

@mikeistack50: If you didn't make it in football what career would you be doing now?

In college, I studied criminal justice, so I think I would have started off somewhere in the law enforcement direction, but with the way things are now I would have tried to be an influencer on social media or entertainment of some sort.

@SportsFanBeast: What's your dream car?

1979 Shelby

@mike_ike: What do you think is the biggest reason that Josh Allen has progressed to play like a top QB?

He has all of the weapons around him now where he doesn't have to put all of the pressure on himself. And he's older. He's growing, he understands it. The pressure has been lifted off him now where everything doesn't fall on Josh's shoulders.

@6chipsburgh: Any advice for kids looking to get into football?

Play other sports. Balance out football. I bowled, swam, did track, wrestled. If football is something you want to do, be extremely confident. It's hard route but once you get it, you got it. It's hard, it's emotional but just be confident in yourself.

@rileysassaman: What does Temple do differently that allows so many players to make it to the league and have successful careers?

We are born in the underdog mindset. We weren't a flashy or popular school. If we had a big game, we were never voted to win. We never had the respect. From never having the people backing us up, it just gave us the will to prove it to everybody that we're the toughest, we're the strongest, we're the best team. The process came into play my junior and senior year when I was there.

@corylhommedieu: What is your favorite thing to spend money on?

Definitely sneakers. And then if there is skins on Call of Duty, I like to have a nice swaggy character while playing my Call of Duty.

@jacksonhenry: What was your feeling when you got drafted?

The first thing that went on was 'where is Buffalo?' The second thing was I'm meant to be there from the reputation that they have and from it being so cold. Embracing the cold and where exactly is Buffalo on the map in relation to New Jersey.

@bg1066: Who was the biggest influence in your football life and where did you learn those dance moves from?

My uncle and then Antonio Garay - broadway guy that influenced me. The dancing, it's just that jersey swag. It was part of my own culture growing up, and I just put that twist to it, being that bigger guy.

@LOGAN316: Why did you choose to be an offensive lineman growing up?

No one dreams of being an OL. Everyone dreams of being a QB, WR, LB, DE. I went into prep school as a DT, but my coach told me to try out offensive guard and then tackle. I tried offensive line and I was just dominating guys immediately. There have been multiple days where the defensive line looks extremely fun, but I think the longevity of being on the offensive line makes it worth it.

@bradyisasystemqb: Favorite buffalo wing place?

The Bar-Bill Tavern

@elizabethfagan: What's it like having Stefon Diggs as a teammate?

He's energetic, very passionate, and he lets his presence be known. He's a good teammate, a great dude and he cares. I think he's almost totally different from what he was with the Vikings.

Rapid Fire Questions:

Favorite play ever?

Snowman pass

Favorite food?

Probably pizza

Favorite movie ever?

One of my favorites is Pirates of the Caribbean.

Favorite TV show ever?

Rocket Power

Favorite sneaker ever?

My Bred 11s. They've grown on me. They fit good for a bigger guy. I'm 330 pounds so a nice comfortable swaggy shoe is always a win. I bounce between 11s and 1s all the time.