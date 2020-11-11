How the Ravens Can Get Lamar Jackson Back to MVP Form This Season

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Only four players in NFL history have won back-to-back MVP awards. Given his play in 2020, it's safe to say Lamar Jackson won't become the fifth.

Make no mistake, the Ravens are still one of the top teams in the AFC. The fact that they're two games behind the 8-0 Steelers in the AFC North doesn't mean they can't catch them and certainly doesn't mean they still can't be a Super Bowl contender.

But if the Ravens are going to reach those heights and realize their full potential, they need a return of the 2019 version of Jackson. Most teams would take the 2020 edition of the quarterback. But gone are the video game numbers of yesteryear.

For instance, the Ravens got past a tough Indianapolis Colts defense in a 24-10 win in Week 9. However, much of the credit for that win belongs to the defense, which kept them in the game while the Ravens only had 54 yards of offense in the first half, scored their first touchdown on a fumble recovery and set up the second touchdown with an interception.

Jackson finished the game with 170 yards through the air with 58 more on the ground and a touchdown.

They will need much more from the offense and their franchise quarterback if they want to challenge the Steelers down the stretch and shake the postseason reputation for not getting it done.

Outside of Jackson simply playing better, here are a few things the Ravens can do to help him get back to his MVP level.