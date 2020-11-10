Zion Williamson's Attorney Requests Dismissal of Gina Ford's Lawsuit

Zion Williamson's Attorney Requests Dismissal of Gina Ford's LawsuitNovember 10, 2020
The attorney representing New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice the lawsuit filed by his former agent Gina Ford, according to Diamond Leung of The Athletic.
This June, a Florida appeals court ruled in Williamson's favor after he filed a motion to avoid answering questions about whether he received any improper benefits prior to signing with Duke.
The legal saga began in June 2019, when Williamson filed suit against Prime Sports Marketing LLC in a bid to formally sever his contract with the company, citing a violation of state law in the deal. He raised questions about Prime Sports and Ford's status as officially registered agents in North Carolina.
Prior to the suit, Creative Art Agency announced it had signed the former Blue Devils star ahead of the 2019 draft.
Ford and Prime Sports filed a countersuit shortly thereafter, claiming Williamson had breached the contract he had signed that April. Prime Sports said it was seeking $100 million in punitive damages, a total that reflects the rookie forward's likely earning power in commercial endorsements.
Upon reporting Williamson signed with Jordan Brand, ESPN's Nick DePaula didn't provide the specifics of the deal but wrote "multiple competitor brands had offered the rookie sensation more than $10 million annually in their negotiations."
As part of her case, Ford targeted Williamson's status as a student-athlete, per The Athletic's Daniel Wallach:
Daniel Wallach @WALLACHLEGAL
BREAKING: Gina Ford ramps up claim that Zion Williamson received money to attend Duke and was “permanently ineligible” to be a student-athlete; in new court filing, she opposes granting judgment to Zion, and says discovery is needed from Duke and Coach K on ‘pay-to-play’ issue. https://t.co/x04yY3BvHm
Daniel Wallach @WALLACHLEGAL
The public record evidence that Gina Ford relies on to sow doubts about Zion Williamson’s eligibility as a “student-athlete” are various exhibits from SNDY college basketball corruption case. Among them are text messages between Nike officials discussing payment to Zion in 2017. https://t.co/FFW4dVKvgn
Daniel Wallach @WALLACHLEGAL
“The cars, the cars, the cars!” Gina Ford says that the 3 luxury cars registered to Zion Williamson’s parents justify discovery (meaning depositions under oath) “to determine whether these vehicles impacted his eligibility to be/remain a ‘Student-athlete.’” https://t.co/cp5VTm8SwQ
Williamson denied the allegations in a subsequent legal filing.
Were the judge to dismiss Ford's lawsuit without prejudice, she would be able to file the suit again.
