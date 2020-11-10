    Zion Williamson's Attorney Requests Dismissal of Gina Ford's Lawsuit

    Joseph Zucker
November 10, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The attorney representing New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice the lawsuit filed by his former agent Gina Ford, according to Diamond Leung of The Athletic.

    This June, a Florida appeals court ruled in Williamson's favor after he filed a motion to avoid answering questions about whether he received any improper benefits prior to signing with Duke.

    The legal saga began in June 2019, when Williamson filed suit against Prime Sports Marketing LLC in a bid to formally sever his contract with the company, citing a violation of state law in the deal. He raised questions about Prime Sports and Ford's status as officially registered agents in North Carolina.

    Prior to the suit, Creative Art Agency announced it had signed the former Blue Devils star ahead of the 2019 draft.

    Ford and Prime Sports filed a countersuit shortly thereafter, claiming Williamson had breached the contract he had signed that April. Prime Sports said it was seeking $100 million in punitive damages, a total that reflects the rookie forward's likely earning power in commercial endorsements.

    Upon reporting Williamson signed with Jordan Brand, ESPN's Nick DePaula didn't provide the specifics of the deal but wrote "multiple competitor brands had offered the rookie sensation more than $10 million annually in their negotiations."

    As part of her case, Ford targeted Williamson's status as a student-athlete, per The Athletic's Daniel Wallach:

    Williamson denied the allegations in a subsequent legal filing. 

    Were the judge to dismiss Ford's lawsuit without prejudice, she would be able to file the suit again.

