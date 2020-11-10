Mysterio Talks Retirement; Moment of Bliss Cancellation; WWE ThunderDome Rumors

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Mysterio Discusses Retirement Plans

Rey Mysterio has an age in mind of when he would like to retire, and if he holds true to it, fans will get the chance to see him for at least a few more years.

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Mysterio said he doesn't see himself wrestling past the age of 50. The Master of the 619 will only turn 45 in December, though, which means he could still have five solid years left in the ring.

Mysterio said his body currently feels "great," and he credited the use of STEM cells, hyperbaric chambers, cryo chambers and CBD for that fact.

During his current WWE run, Mysterio has been involved in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio, also joined in and even faced Rollins at SummerSlam on his father's behalf.

That storyline played out on Raw, but all of them got moved to SmackDown, and it has entered another gear with Rollins' disciple, Murphy, having a romance angle with Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah.

It is clear that WWE is very much invested in the Mysterio family, and if that continues to be the case, then it may make the decision easier for Mysterio to continue wrestling for as long as he can.

Also, with Dominik hitting his stride as a WWE Superstar, Rey will likely what to stick around in order to tag with him and perhaps even face him in a match one day.

Things are set up very well for Mysterio in WWE right now, and him suggesting that he may wrestle until the age of 50 could mean that he is happy with how he and his family are positioned.

Why Moment of Bliss on Raw Was Canceled

WWE advertised A Moment of Bliss featuring Alexa Bliss and Drew McIntyre for Monday night's episode of Raw, but the segment never occurred.

According to PWInsider (h/t Upton), the cancellation of the segment was simply a case of the script changing and it no longer being needed on the show.

Both Bliss and McIntyre still played a significant role on Raw even though their segment got the axe.

Bliss had an interaction with former friend and tag team partner Nikki Cross. Nikki told Bliss she had to choose between her and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and Alexa happily chose The Fiend.

Meanwhile, McIntyre was granted a WWE Championship match against Orton next week on Raw and participated in a six-man tag team main event.

Orton refused to tag in, which allowed McIntyre and New Day to beat Orton, The Miz and John Morrison on the strength of a Claymore Kick from McIntyre to Morrison.

While The Fiend did not appear Monday, he has had some involvement in the WWE title feud between McIntyre and Orton over the past few weeks, and it stands to reason that he could interfere in their match next week.

If that happens, then a Triple Threat title match between Orton, McIntyre and The Fiend could be in the cards, or The Fiend could simply branch off into a singles feud with whichever Superstar he costs next week.

Potential New Location for WWE ThunderDome

WWE's residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, is nearing its conclusion, which means it must soon find a new venue for Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22, and per PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic), the Orlando Magic need WWE out of the Amway Center by Dec. 5.

After initially running shows out of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WWE made the switch to the Amway Center beginning in August. WWE created the "ThunderDome," which gave fans a better viewing experience and brought some fans into the arena virtually via LED boards.

While the ThunderDome will soon be on the move, it is unclear where WWE will go. Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Gibbons), WWE is considering moving to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tropicana Field is home to Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, and since the 2020 MLB season just ended, WWE could have plenty of time at that venue before being forced to move out.

Meltzer didn't specify if the Rays are willing to allow WWE to use their ballpark, but it could be a quality landing spot for WWE given the logistics.

It isn't yet feasible for WWE to have more than a handful of fans present for events due to COVID-19, so there may not be an immediate end in sight to the ThunderDome model.

