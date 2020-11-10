WWE Raw Ratings Increase Amid Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Title Feud

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ratings were up for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw anchored by a six-man tag team main event pitting Drew McIntyre and New Day against WWE champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.690 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. That was an increase from last week's 1.656 million.

The main event of Monday's Raw marked the continuation of the feud between McIntyre and Orton. After it was announced that Orton will have to defend the WWE Championship against McIntyre next week, he refused to take part in the match.

That meant McIntyre and New Day were essentially in a three-on-two handicap match, and they took advantage of it, as McIntyre hit Morrison with a Claymore Kick to win the bout as the show went off the air.

Raw also featured the finalization of the red brand's men's Survivor Series Elimination Match team. Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias were all given one last chance to qualify for the team by facing each other in a Triple Threat.

Riddle was victorious, meaning he will join AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus in facing the team put together by SmackDown.

While Team Raw's talent is undeniable, the five Superstars had some major disagreements Monday, which led to a tag team match of Riddle and Lee against Strowman and Sheamus with Styles serving as the special guest referee.

There was no shortage of dissension between Strowman and Sheamus, which allowed Riddle and Lee to pick up the win. Even though Styles was only the referee, he got physically involved as well when Riddle accidentally hit him with a couple of kicks.

The issues between the members of the Raw women's Survivor Series Elimination Match team were also on display, as Shayna Baszler beat Lana, and Nia Jax lost to Raw Women's champion Asuka by disqualification.

After the latter contest, a brawl broke out between Baszler, Jax, Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, resulting in Jax putting Lana through the announce table once again.

In other action on Raw, United States champion Bobby Lashley beat Titus O'Neil and Mustafa Ali defeated Ricochet as well.

Next week's Raw promises to be a stacked show with McIntyre facing Orton for the WWE Championship and New Day defending the Raw Tag Team Championships against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).