LeBron James Praises Patriots' Cam Newton for Playing 'Helluva Game' vs. Jets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton set up the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the Monday Night Football game against the winless New York Jets, LeBron James was among his supporters.

"Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!!" he tweeted. "Big time all night long!"

Newton finished the night with 274 yards, completing 27 of 35 passes while rushing for 16 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-27 victory, leading the Patriots back from a 20-10 halftime deficit and improving to 3-5 on the season.