NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Rumors on LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, More

1 of 3

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

It still isn't clear if the Minnesota Timberwolves will keep the No. 1 pick or trade it away for more win-now help for Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. But that may not matter when it comes to determining which prospect is first off the board.

"Most NBA front offices are operating under the assumption that Ball is going No. 1—either to the Minnesota Timberwolves or a team that trades up to select him," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported.

It isn't hard to imagine a point guard-needy team becoming enamored with Ball. He's a 6'7" floor general who will rank among the league's top 10 passers as soon as he logs his first NBA minute. He can shape an offense's identity with his up-tempo approach, and he'll demand the attention of all five defenders on the floor if he makes his deep threes with more regularity.

It's trickier to see the fit in Minnesota. Ball and Russell both work best on the ball, and neither is a particularly engaged defender. But if the Timberwolves see Ball as the clear-cut No. 1 prospect and can't find a trade to their liking, they should grab him now and worry about the fit later.