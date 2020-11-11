Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Will Miss Panthers' Practice with Shoulder Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey will miss practice Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is "in doubt" because of a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update.

Injuries have curtailed the 24-year-old's involvement in the 2020 season. The Panthers placed him on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain after their second game. He returned in Week 9 and picked up a minor rib issue along with the shoulder injury as Carolina lost 33-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through three appearances, the 2019 first-team All-Pro has run for 225 yards and five touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 149 yards and one score.

The Panthers showed how instrumental McCaffrey is to their future when they signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension in April, with his $16 million annual salary being the highest ever for a running back.

Carolina's offense has done reasonably well without for most of the season, ranking eighth in Football Outsiders' offensive efficiency. That is offset by a defense that ranks 26th in Football Outsiders' defensive efficiency.

The Panthers (3-6) are obviously worse when the Stanford product isn't on the field, but his latest injury may not mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Mike Davis should again receive a lion's share of the backfield snaps if McCaffrey is sidelined again.