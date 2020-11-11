    Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Will Miss Panthers' Practice with Shoulder Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    Alerted 25m ago in the B/R App

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey will miss practice Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is "in doubt" because of a shoulder injury.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update.

    Injuries have curtailed the 24-year-old's involvement in the 2020 season. The Panthers placed him on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain after their second game. He returned in Week 9 and picked up a minor rib issue along with the shoulder injury as Carolina lost 33-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs

    Through three appearances, the 2019 first-team All-Pro has run for 225 yards and five touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 149 yards and one score.

    The Panthers showed how instrumental McCaffrey is to their future when they signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension in April, with his $16 million annual salary being the highest ever for a running back.

    Carolina's offense has done reasonably well without for most of the season, ranking eighth in Football Outsiders' offensive efficiency. That is offset by a defense that ranks 26th in Football Outsiders' defensive efficiency.

    The Panthers (3-6) are obviously worse when the Stanford product isn't on the field, but his latest injury may not mean much in the grand scheme of things.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mike Davis should again receive a lion's share of the backfield snaps if McCaffrey is sidelined again.

    Related

      Texans Continue FO Changes

      Houston fires widely respected VP of Communications Amy Palcic as front office shake-up continues (Schefter)

      Texans Continue FO Changes
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Continue FO Changes

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Activate Baker Mayfield

      Cleveland takes QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 10

      Browns Activate Baker Mayfield
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Activate Baker Mayfield

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Teams That Need a 2021 Overhaul 🏗️

      How these seven squads can structure their rebuild next year

      NFL Teams That Need a 2021 Overhaul 🏗️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Teams That Need a 2021 Overhaul 🏗️

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule

      League to award compensatory picks to teams for developing minority employees hired as an HC or GM by another club

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report