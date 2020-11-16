3 Players Heat Should Target in the Draft

1 of 3

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

You can never have too many productive wings in the NBA, and RJ Hampton has the potential to be one.

Yes, there are questions about his perimeter shooting, but that's the type of skill set that can be refined and improved upon at the NBA level. Would you bet against the Heat getting the most out of the 19-year-old after the development of players like Adebayo, Herro, Kendrick Nunn or Duncan Robinson?

Jeremy Woo of SI.com noted that Hampton has a "plus athletic profile" but the "need for additional seasoning after a challenging time in Australia's NBL."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman added that his "shooting remains a key swing skill" and that he should immediately "add value by attacking in transition, getting downhill off ball screens and adding secondary playmaking."

Hampton is exactly the type of player the Heat should want to fall to them at No. 20, though he may not even get out of the lottery. His draft range seems to have a large variance. But a potential project with his level of upside seems tailor-made for this organization.