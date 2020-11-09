Report: Anthony Edwards' Pro-Day Workout 'Discouraged' Multiple NBA Teams

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards has been considered a potential No. 1 pick for the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18, but his televised pro day on Oct. 29 might have hurt his stock.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, "multiple front offices were somewhat discouraged watching Edwards" during his pro day because of his "sluggishness and inconsistencies with his jump shot."

Some have reportedly been concerned the Georgia guard has a low likelihood of reaching his potential, and his pro day didn't help silence the criticism.

Givony still believes Edwards will be taken inside the top three along with LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.

Based on pure talent and upside, Edwards is as good as anyone in the 2020 class.

The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points per game during his lone season at Georgia, showcasing his ability to attack the basket with regularity and finish above the rim. His outside shooting was an issue (29.4 percent from three), but he had to create looks on his own while facing a lot of defensive attention without much help.

He appears to be a perfect fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 pick, as a two-way shooting guard who can replace the production of Andrew Wiggins, who was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the Feb. 6 deadline. Ball and Wiseman don't make as much sense, as they overlap with established players D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Edwards put on a show at his pro day, his performance clearly wasn't enough to solidify his stock.

Teams have had limited access to prospects compared to past years, with the league allowing teams just 10 visits of up to four-and-a-half hours with draft-eligible players.