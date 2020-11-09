NBA Health Officials Reportedly Concerned with Short Offseason for Players

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA is going forward with a 72-game season starting on Dec. 22, but health officials are concerned about how players will respond physically with a shortened offseason.

"This is going to be another period of unchartered territory. As unchartered as the [Orlando] bubble was [this summer], this is the bubble times three or four or five [because we're] trying to extend it to that period of time with a minimal ramp-up," a team's head trainer told Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

The 71 days between the end of the 2020 NBA finals and the start of the 2020-21 season is the shortest in the history of the four major American sports, while the transition could be just as difficult for the eight teams that haven't played competitive games since March.

Training camp for the upcoming season is expected to begin on Dec. 1.

