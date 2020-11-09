    Patriots Won't Have Fans at Gillette Stadium for Rest of Season amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots announced in a statement Monday that the team would go without home fans for the remainder of the 2020 season: 

    "We have recently been informed that the Governor's Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons. We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind."

                        

